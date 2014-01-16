CANADA STOCKS-Bombardier, bank shares pull TSX lower

* TSX falls 19.67 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,752.91
* Five of the 10 main index sectors decline
* Bombardier drops after CSeries delay
* Saputo climbs on progress in battle for Warrnambool
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Thursday after reaching a 2-1/2-year high the
previous session as drops in Bombardier Inc and in
shares of financial-services companies weighed on the market.
Bombardier said it will delay putting its new narrow-body
CSeries jet into commercial use by at least nine months, citing
a longer-than-expected test phase.
Investors also tracked a report showing that the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped
for a second week last week, while separate data indicated U.S.
consumer prices posted their biggest gain in six months in
December.
"Overall the markets are consolidating. The focus now is
turning to the earnings season," said Colin Cieszynski, senior
market analyst at CMC Markets Canada.
"There's no real direction," he added. "There's pretty much
an impasse between the bears and the bulls."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 19.67 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,752.91.
"I'm generally positive on the TSX," Cieszynski said. "If we
start to see the global economy improve and demand for resources
improve, that could certainly help Canada."
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, lost
0.4 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia declined 0.5 percent
to C$63.41, and Toronto-Dominion Bank shed 0.3 percent
to C$97.34.
Bombardier gave back 6.9 percent to C$4.21, helping drag the
index's industrial sector down 1.2 percent.
In other corporate news, Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd
said it will sell its 18.8 percent stake in Warrnambool
Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd to Saputo Inc
. The news drove Saputo shares up 1.1 percent to
C$51.49.