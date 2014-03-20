CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after Yellen comments

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock exchanged opened lower on Thursday in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that raised the possibility that an increase in U.S. interest rates could come sooner than had been anticipated. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.02 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,289.08. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.