版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 20日 星期四 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after Yellen comments

TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock exchanged
opened lower on Thursday in the wake of comments from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that raised the possibility that an
increase in U.S. interest rates could come sooner than had been
anticipated.  
     The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 45.02 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,289.08.

 (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐