版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as U.S. earnings offset Ukraine worries

TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday after concerns about the crisis in
Ukraine and sluggish economic data out of China were offset by
positive earnings reports by U.S. companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 16.62 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,301.05
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐