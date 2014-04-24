CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain as Potash, banks rise; gold miners slip

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
(Updates to late morning trading) By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday, as gains in Potash Corp following better-than-expected results and in some heavyweight banks were offset by declines in gold miners. Potash shares rose 1.3 percent to C$38.85 after the world's biggest fertilizer company beat profit expectations in a tough quarter. But that gain was mitigated by slips in major gold miners Barrick Gold - off 0.7 percent at C$19.45 - and Goldcorp Inc, which was down 0.5 percent at C$27.14. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.39 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,557.78 by mid-morning. It had fallen into the red briefly. Canada has been one of the best performing markets globally since the start of the year. On Wednesday the index hit 14,587.09, its strongest level since mid-2008. "We're noticing strong, large-cap names in Canada are moving very strongly to the upside," said Sid Mokhtari, a market technician at CIBC World Markets. "Canada was unloved for quite some time, and the big game changer is that the Canadian dollar is weak. That is going to benefit Western Canada." Energy companies were mixed - with a 6 percent drop in Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp and smaller slips in Suncor Energy Inc, Husky Energy Inc and Talisman Energy Inc. Pipeline company TransCanada Corp moved 0.7 percent higher, to C$50.18, while Enbridge Inc was up 0.3 percent at C$52.06. Among the financial stocks helping the index stay positive, Royal Bank of Canada added 0.3 percent to C$72.32 and Toronto-Dominion Bank gained 0.3 percent to C$51.78. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.