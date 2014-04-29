CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares boost TSX as Fed policymakers to meet

版本:
    * TSX rises 29.45 points, or 0.20 percent, to 14,560.36
    * Five of 10 main index sectors advance
    * Cameco slips after reporting quarterly results

    By John Tilak
    TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Tuesday as a higher oil price drove gains in the
energy sector, and as investors awaited the start of a two-day
policymaking meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on
the direction of its monetary policy.
    The focus will be on the U.S. central bank, which is
expected to continue paring its bond buying. The
Fed may also provide guidance on when it may raise interest
rates.
    A jump in shares of Encana Corp, after the natural
gas producer announced an asset sale, further supported the
market.
    The Toronto market is up about 7 percent this year, and some
investors were concerned stock prices may be overvalued. 
    "The battle of wits of whether the market is overvalued or
undervalued continues to weigh heavily on investors'
psychology," said Michael Newton, a director of wealth
management and portfolio manager at ScotiaMcLeod, who recommends
a diverse portfolio mix to counter the market volatility.
    He does not expect any surprising changes to the Fed's
monetary policy.
    "Too much hard work has gone into orchestrating this
recovery," Newton said. "They're not going to do anything to
upset the market."
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 29.45 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,560.36.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
    Newton said sentiment for Canadian equities remained
positive, and the recent weakness in the Canadian dollar was
helping the energy sector. 
    Shares of energy producers are up about 17 percent since the
start of the year, helping push up the broader market. The group
climbed 1.7 percent on Tuesday, reflecting a 1 percent jump in
the price of oil. 
    Suncor Energy Inc jumped 3.4 percent to C$42.76, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 0.9 percent to
C$45.24.
    Encana gained 4 percent to C$26.07 after saying it had
agreed to sell about 90,000 net acres in east Texas for about
$530 million to an undisclosed buyer. 
    Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shed 3.5 percent to
C$164.95.
    In other corporate news, Cameco Corp gave back 4.1
percent, to C$23.13, after the uranium producer reported
quarterly results that missed market expectations.
 

