CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks climb; eyes on Iraq, Fed

* TSX up 16.84 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,057.27 * Six of 10 main index sectors advance * Energy shares slip with U.S. crude oil price By John Tilak TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as a gain in financial shares helped overcome worries about the volatile situation in Iraq and nervousness about the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting. In Iraq, Shi'ite rulers defied Western calls to reach out to Sunnis to defuse the uprising in the north of the country, declaring a boycott of Iraq's main Sunni political bloc and accusing Sunni power Saudi Arabia of promoting "genocide". Investors have been speculating whether the Fed will accelerate the pace of withdrawal from its stimulus program and when the U.S. central bank might increase interest rates. "I think the Fed is going to stay put," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management. "I expect they don't want to do anything that would get the markets running in one direction or the other," he added. The Toronto market has climbed 12 of the last 13 sessions. It is up more than 10 percent this year and has gained more than most other major stock indexes. "I've been surprised at how strong the market has been," Cockfield said. "I'd be quite happy if the market went sideways from here." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.84 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,057.27. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, climbed 0.4 percent. Royal Bank of Canada added 0.4 percent to C$75.42, and Toronto Dominion Bank advanced 0.3 percent to C$54.47. Shares of energy producers gave back 0.3 percent, reflecting weakness in the price of U.S. crude oil. Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.5 percent to C$46.51, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd slipped 0.8 percent to C$47.33.