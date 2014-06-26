CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips at open with mining, financials weak

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices lift TSX futures; GDP data awaited
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index fell slightly at the open on Thursday, hurt by declines in mining and financial shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.65 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,963.00, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.
* Financials off 1.7 pct, energy group down 1.6 pct (Updates with closing share prices)
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday to its lowest since the beginning of April, dragged down by heavyweight banking and resources shares.