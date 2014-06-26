版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips at open with mining, financials weak

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index fell
slightly at the open on Thursday, hurt by declines in mining and
financial shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 11.65 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,963.00,
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
