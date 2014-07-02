版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high for first time since 2008

TORONTO, July 2 Canada's main stock index hit a
record high on Wednesday, breaking past levels last seen in 2008
before the financial crisis, boosted by gains across its biggest
groups with banks, oil companies and miners all playing a
positive role.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 63.78 points, or 0.42 percent,
at 15,209.79. The all-time high was the first since 2008.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
