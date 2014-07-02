CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high for first time since 2008

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO, July 2 Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday, breaking past levels last seen in 2008 before the financial crisis, boosted by gains across its biggest groups with banks, oil companies and miners all playing a positive role. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.78 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,209.79. The all-time high was the first since 2008. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.