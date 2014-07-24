CANADA STOCKS-TSX up slightly, boosted by miners

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures weighed down by lower oil prices
April 18 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as an expected surge in U.S. shale oil output in May weighed on oil prices.
TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday, helped by gains in materials shares, as the market digested results from miners Potash Corp and Teck Resources. Just after open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.15 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,401.53. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index posted its biggest gain in more than six weeks on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth.
