CANADA STOCKS-TSX up slightly, boosted by miners

TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index rose
slightly on Thursday, helped by gains in materials shares, as
the market digested results from miners Potash Corp and
Teck Resources.
    Just after open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 7.15 points, or 0.05 percent,
at 15,401.53.
    

 (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
