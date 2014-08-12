版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as banks offset lower energy shares

TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as gains in financial and materials
shares helped offset weakness in energy producers, with
investors eyeing ongoing geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and
Iraq.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 39.43 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,301.07
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak Editing b W Simon)
