CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on geopolitical woes; miners slip

* TSX down 65.26 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,225.92 * Eight of 10 main index sectors decline * Imperial Metals jumps after financing plans By John Tilak TORONTO, Aug 15 Canada's main stock index declined on Friday, weighed by geopolitical concerns in Ukraine and weaker gold-mining shares following the bullion price lower. NATO accused the Kremlin of escalating the conflict in Ukraine after reports that a small column of Russian armored vehicles had crossed overnight into an area of Ukraine where pro-Moscow rebels are battling government forces. Investors also digested news of a revised Canadian jobs report for July, which turned out to be better than initially thought. The Toronto market has been choppy in the past two weeks because of the flaring of tensions in Ukraine, Iraq and Israel. Some market analysts expect volatility to stay high in the upcoming months. "Overall we're still in the seasonally weakest period of the year for stocks," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. "Even though capital is going into the market, it's going into the more defensive areas, which suggests some caution and the risk of a correction at some point," he added. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.26 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,225.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave back 0.5 percent, with Toronto Dominion Bank losing 0.7 percent to C$56.51 and Royal Bank of Canada falling 0.5 percent to C$79.72. Shares of energy producers declined despite a gain in the price of oil. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shed 0.3 percent to C$44.56. The gold-mining sector slumped 1.5 percent, mirroring a decline in the price of bullion. Goldcorp Inc dropped 1.4 percent to C$31.14 and Barrick Gold Corp was down 1.3 percent, at C$20.57. In corporate news, Imperial Metals Corp, the company behind last week's major spill of mine waste in Western Canada, took steps to raise C$100 million ($92 million) in debt to cover cleanup costs and finish building its newest mine. The stock jumped 13 percent to C$9.86. (Editing by Chris Reese)