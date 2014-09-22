CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-week low on China fears, commodity prices

* TSX down 136.35 points, or 0.89 percent, at 15,129 * Eight of the 10 main index sectors decline * Tekmira jumps after regulators approve Ebola treatment By John Tilak TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main stock index declined to its lowest in six weeks on Monday with worries about an economic slowdown in China and a drop in commodity prices weighing on shares of natural resource producers. A Reuters poll showed growth in the Chinese factory sector likely stalled in September. Further, the country's finance minister said that China will not dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one economic indicator. The slide of Toronto stock market's benchmark index extended Friday's fall, which was its biggest single-day drop in seven months. "So far it doesn't seem like a bloodbath or a slaughter. It's just a pulling off," said Bill Harris, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management. He said he was being cautious on the Canadian energy and mining sectors but would look to add to his positions if the market sells off further. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 136.35 points, or 0.89 percent, at 15,129. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Shares of energy producers shed 2 percent, mirroring a drop in the price of oil. Suncor Energy Inc dropped 1.6 percent to C$41.33, and Talisman Energy Inc fell 2.4 percent to C$9.82. The gold-mining sector was down 1.9 percent with Barrick Gold Corp losing 0.6 percent to C$17 and Goldcorp Inc declining 0.6 percent to C$25.75. In corporate news, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp said that U.S. and Canadian regulators have authorized the use of its Ebola treatment in patients who have confirmed or suspected infections from the deadly virus. Shares of the drugmaker jumped 15 percent to C$26.01. ($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)