CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as Middle East tensions offset by resource sectors

* TSX up 8.01 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,137.01 * Five of 10 main index sectors advance * Resource shares climb with prices of gold, U.S. crude oil By John Tilak TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as worries about increasing tensions in the Middle East were overcome by gains in the natural resource sectors. Both the gold-mining and energy sectors rebounded after the prices of bullion and U.S. crude oil climbed. Investors also digested comments from U.S. President Barack Obama, who vowed to continue the fight against Islamic State fighters following the first U.S.-led air strikes targeting the militant group in Syria. The Toronto equity market, which sold off sharply in the previous two sessions, opened lower but failed to establish a clear direction. The geopolitical tensions fueled a rise in volatility. "It's a mixed market," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management. "Obviously there are some people buying as they think the correction is over, and there are some people selling." "The market needs a little more cleansing than the 500-odd points that we've come down in Canada," Cockfield said. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.01 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,137.01. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Shares of energy producers climbed 0.9 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rising 1.1 percent to C$44.02 and Suncor Energy Inc gaining 0.4 percent to C$41.52. The gold-mining sector added 0.9 percent. Goldcorp Inc advanced 0.7 percent to C$25.92, and Barrick Gold Corp climbed 0.4 percent to C$17.06. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, slipped slightly. Bank of Montreal shed 0.2 percent to C$84.05. (Editing by Grant McCool)