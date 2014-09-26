CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as Bombardier, BlackBerry lead gains

* TSX up 41.87 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,935.44 * Seven of 10 main index sectors advance * BlackBerry jumps after reporting results By John Tilak TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index advanced in choppy trading on Friday, recovering slightly from a sharp selloff in the previous session, led by gains in shares of Bombardier Inc and BlackBerry. Bombardier jumped 4.3 percent after saying that aircraft leasing company Macquarie AirFinance had signed an agreement to buy 40 of its new CSeries jets, with an option for 10 more. BlackBerry shot up 8.7 percent after the company reported a much smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and said it was concentrating on growth and investments. Investors were also encouraged by data that showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter. The benchmark TSX, which slipped in each of the last five sessions, looked on track to record its biggest weekly decline in about a year. It is down nearly 5 percent from the record high it hit earlier this month. "The market could hold here. If it does hold, I could see it go back and test the old highs," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management. "There's no major economic event that has happened that could justify a more severe correction," he added. "We think we have enough of an economic growth pattern to keep the market going." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.87 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,935.44. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Shares of energy producers climbed 0.6 percent, with the price of U.S. crude oil showing a similar gain. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 1 percent to C$43.65, and Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.8 percent to C$40.61. The gold-mining sector shed 1.2 percent, reflecting weakness in the bullion price. Goldcorp Inc lost 1.4 percent to C$26.03, and Barrick Gold Corp fell 0.9 percent to C$16.96. (Editing by Tom Brown)