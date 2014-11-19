CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, bank shares lead decline

* TSX down 46.71 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,926.26 * Five of 10 main index sectors decline * Energy shares fall with U.S. crude oil price By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 19 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in the energy and financial sectors, as investors awaited the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to shed light on its interest-rate outlook, seen as a major catalyst for the markets. The benchmark TSX has recovered after a recent selloff, gaining about 10 percent from an eight-month low hit in October. "We've seen a nice little bounce off the bottom for the TSX over the last month. We'd like the rally to be broad-based, but that's been missing," said Shailesh Kshatriya, associate director for client investment strategies at Russell Investments Canada. "We think that the TSX could potentially move higher from here, but we'd like to see that driven by fundamentals," he added. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.71 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,926.26. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, declined 0.3 percent, with Toronto Dominion Bank losing 0.6 percent to C$56.66 and Royal Bank of Canada falling to C$82.07. Shares of energy producers fell 1.6 percent, reflecting weakness in the price of U.S. crude oil. Suncor Energy Inc slipped 1.8 percent to C$38.48, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd dropped 1percent to C$40.07. (Editing by James Dalgleish)