CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as energy shares drop ahead of OPEC meeting

* TSX down 24.97 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,048.68
* Five of 10 main index sectors decline
* Energy, mining shares fall with commodity prices
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Nov 26 Canada's main stock index
declined on Wednesday as shares of energy producers dropped with
oil prices ahead of an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries meeting later this week.
The meeting is significant as it comes after months of
volatility in the price of oil, which has plummeted over
concerns about an imbalance in the commodity's supply and
demand.
Investors hopeful of a big supply cut were dealt a blow as
OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and fellow member the United Arab
Emirates indicated they were unlikely to push for a major change
in oil output at the meeting.
The energy sector, which has lost about a quarter of its
value since the middle of June, remained under pressure.
"People don't quite know what to expect. The consensus is
that OPEC will have a bit of a production cut but not a lot -
not enough to make the price go up," said Ian Nakamoto, director
of research at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier.
"We're obviously guarded about adding new money to the
energy sector, and we'll have to wait another day or so to see
what happens to prices," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 24.97 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,048.68.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
'Shares of energy producers fell 1.5 percent, with Suncor
Energy Inc losing 1.1 percent to C$39.21 and Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd giving back 1.1 percent to
C$41.60.
The gold-mining sector shed 1.4 percent, reflecting
volatility in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp
declined 1.5 percent to C$14.55, and Goldcorp Inc was
down 1.6 percent to C$23.77.
But financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
advanced 0.3 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank added 0.4
percent to C$57.03.
