CANADA STOCKS-OPEC meeting in focus as energy shares drag TSX down

* TSX down 35.24 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,038.41
* Eight of 10 main index sectors advance
* Energy, mining shares fall with commodity prices
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Nov 26 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as the shares of energy producers dropped with oil
prices, with investors looking ahead to the outcome of an
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting later
this week.
The meeting is significant as it comes after months of
volatility in the price of oil, which has plummeted over
concerns about an imbalance in the commodity's supply and
demand.
Investors hopeful of a big supply cut were dealt a blow as
OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and fellow member the United Arab
Emirates indicated they were unlikely to push for a major change
in oil output at the meeting.
The energy sector, which has lost about a quarter of its
value since the middle of June, remained under pressure.
"The markets are skittish. The concern is that the OPEC guys
are not stepping in to curtail production and put a floor under
the oil price," said Paul Taylor, chief investment officer at
BMO Asset Management.
"Now the question is whether you go in and start (chipping)
away at some of these names," he added. "I've got to believe
that the upside-downside equation is now skewed more to the
upside in terms of the commodity price."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 35.24 points, or 0.23 percent, at
15,038.41. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
The shares of energy producers declined 2.3 percent, with
Suncor Energy Inc losing 1.4 percent to C$39.07 and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd giving back 1.6 percent
to C$41.38.
The gold-mining sector shed 2.1 percent, reflecting
volatility in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp
declined 1.6 percent to C$14.53, and Goldcorp Inc was
down 2.7 percent to C$23.49.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
advanced 0.4 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank added 0.5
percent to C$57.08.
