2014年 11月 28日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as commodity prices weigh on resource stocks

TORONTO Nov 28 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed down by resource and energy stocks, after a decision by OPEC to not cut output sent oil prices tumbling and the U.S. dollar higher, which in turn also pressured commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 73.38 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,844.06 shortly after the open.
