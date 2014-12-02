CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs with oil shares, but BMO slips on results

* TSX up 47.17 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,672.49
* Six of the 10 main index sectors advance
* BMO drops 1.8 percent after reporting results
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Dec 2 Canada's main stock index rose on
Tuesday as a decline in Bank of Montreal shares after
the lender's quarterly results disappointed the market was
offset by strength in the oil and gas sector.
BMO shares shed 1.8 percent after the bank reported a
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit. The slide helped
undercut other stocks in the benchmark index's financial sector.
Oil and gas shares shrugged off sharp movement in oil
prices, which took a hit after a surge the previous session.
Both oil prices and energy shares have declined significantly
since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
decided last week not to cut production.
The index's energy sector has lost about a third of its
value since the middle of June.
"After such a dramatic fall, there are people simply jumping
on the trade and driving oil lower because there doesn't seem to
be anything to support it," said Gavin Graham, chief strategy
officer at Integris Pension Management Corp.
"It's difficult to see anything happening to strengthen oil
before the end of the year," he said, adding that investors
should be wary of oil companies that have high levels of debt.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 47.17 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,672.49.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Among oil and gas shares, Suncor Energy Inc advanced
2 percent to C$37.22, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
added 1.3 percent to C$38.89.
The gold-mining sector dropped 2.3 percent, mirroring a
similar fall in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp
gave back 2.4 percent to C$13.74, and Goldcorp Inc lost
1.7 percent to C$23.65.
($1=$1.14 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)