CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as U.S. data, energy shares support

* TSX up 130.93 points, or 0.9 percent, at 14,751
* Six of 10 main index sectors advance
* Energy shares jump 2.7 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Dec 3 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Wednesday as positive U.S. economic data
strengthened hopes for a solid recovery and higher commodity
prices helped drive up shares of natural resource producers.
Investors also digested news that Royal Bank of Canada
reported stronger quarterly profit, with gains at its
core personal and commercial banking and wealth management
businesses offsetting weakness at its capital markets arm. The
stock was up slightly.
Figures released on Wednesday showed that U.S. private
employers added jobs at a brisk pace in November.
Oil and gas shares have been pounded in recent weeks over
concerns about increasing supply and sluggish demand. And last
week's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to keep production steady sent oil prices and energy
shares over the edge.
The heavyweight energy sector has lost nearly a third of its
value since the middle of June, weighing sharply on the broader
benchmark.
"Oil prices will continue to deteriorate," said John
Stephenson, president of Stephenson & Co Capital Management.
"We're into a long period of lower production out of Canada, and
lower prices globally."
"The volatility that you're seeing will continue because the
industry is overwhelmingly unprepared," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 130.93 points, or 0.9 percent, at 14,751. Six
of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Shares of energy producers jumped 2.7 percent, with the
price of U.S. crude oil gaining more than 1 percent. Suncor
Energy Inc added 3.2 percent to C$37.76 and had the
biggest positive influence on the market. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd climbed 1.8 percent to C$39.88.
The gold-mining sector rose 3.5 percent, reflecting strength
in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3.3
percent to C$14.03, and Goldcorp Inc was up 2.2 percent
at C$23.77.
