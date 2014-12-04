CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops most in 18 months as TD, energy shares tumble

(Updates to close)
* TSX down 284.11 points, or 1.93 percent, at 14,469.95
* All of 10 main index sectors decline
* Energy shares drop 5 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Dec 4 Canada's main stock index
recorded its biggest single-day drop in 18 months on Thursday as
weakness in the price of oil fueled a sell-off in shares of
energy producers and Toronto-Dominion Bank fell after
the lender reported quarterly results.
TD reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and
said it expects a more challenging operating environment in
2015. The stock shed 5.1 percent to C$54.03.
Enbridge shares shot up 10.5 percent after the company said
late on Wednesday it will transfer its Canadian liquids
pipelines business and certain renewable energy assets to an
affiliate and raised its quarterly dividend by a third.
The gains were not enough to prevent the bruising the
broader benchmark suffered, with energy prices losing 5 percent,
with the biggest negative impact.
News of Saudi Arabia making deep price cuts for U.S. and
Asian buyers sent the price of oil lower. Both energy
shares and oil prices have been in a freefall since June.
"I'm concerned that it's more of a value trapped in a value
opportunity," said Myles Zyblock, chief investment strategist at
Dynamic Funds, of valuations in the energy group.
"You're seeing rip-your-face-off rallies followed by
rip-your-face-off sell-offs," he added. "That's what's going to
play out in the next few months."
Zyblock said investors in the Canadian energy sector should
look for companies with clean balance sheets and strong
production profiles.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 284.11 points, or 1.93 percent, at
14,469.95. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
Shares of energy producers fell, with Suncor Energy Inc
losing 3.9 percent to C$35.89 and Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd down 4.4 percent to C$37.21.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 2.2 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia lost 2 percent to
C$67.58.
(Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)