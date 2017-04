TORONTO Dec 5 Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Friday, but was on track for a 1.7 percent weekly decline a day after its biggest single-day drop in 18 months.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.51 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,499.46 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)