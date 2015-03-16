CANADA STOCKS-Valeant helps push TSX higher despite drop in oil shares

* TSX up 73.40 points, or 0.5 percent, at 14,804.90
* Eight of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Valeant climbs after increasing offer for Salix
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index
jumped on Monday as a gain in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc helped overcome a drop in oil and gas
shares spurred by lower crude prices.
The rise in drugmaker Valeant came after Salix
Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to Valeant's increased
takeover offer of $173 per share cash in a $10.96 billion deal.
Oil prices dropped again as global inventories climbed, with
U.S. crude trading at a six-year low.
The gain in the Toronto stock market's benchmark TSX index
on Monday follows a 1.5 percent drop the previous week, when
investors speculated the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon opt for
an interest rate increase. The Fed is set to release a statement
later this week.
"The TSX is holding up surprisingly well, given that crude
oil is crashing," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist
at CMC Markets. "The question is, will it be able to hold on to
these gains?"
"Overall it's a positive environment for stocks," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 73.40 points, or 0.5 percent, at 14,804.90.
Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added
0.8 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia climbed 0.9 percent to
C$63.44, and Bank of Montreal rose 1 percent to
C$76.77.
Shares of energy producers shed 2 percent, with Suncor
Energy Inc losing 1.6 percent to C$34.78, and Canadian
Natural Resources slipping 1.7 percent to C$35.86.
Valeant jumped 2.7 percent to C$259.12.
($1=$1.28 Canadian)
