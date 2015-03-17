CANADA STOCKS-Oil-share bounce helps TSX edge higher ahead of Fed

* TSX up 35.77 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,898.53
* Five of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Bombardier steady after news of possible order
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index rose
slightly on Tuesday, lifted by a small bounce-back in oil
producers, as investors anxiously awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve
statement on its policy outlook.
After being beaten down for months, energy shares rose,
shrugging off rising crude inventories that renewed worries
about a global supply glut and sent the price of U.S. crude to a
six-year low on Tuesday.
Market focus was on a two-day Federal Open Market Committee
meeting as investors hoped that a Fed statement on Wednesday
would provide clarification on when it might start raising
interest rates.
"The market is a little undecided. You can see that the
market is really split on what's going to happen tomorrow," said
Marcus Xu, portfolio manager and president at M.Y. Capital
Management Corp in Vancouver.
"The market will swing back and forth until there is clarity
from the Fed," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 35.77 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,898.53.
Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
The energy sector climbed 0.9 percent. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd advanced 1.4 percent at C$37.62, and
Enbridge Inc rose 2.9 percent to C$61.31.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
slipped. Bank of Montreal lost 0.8 percent to C$76.25,
and Bank of Nova Scotia slipped 0.7 percent to C$63.33.
Bombardier Inc's stock ended little changed,
giving up early gains following news that a new privately held
Malaysian airline intends to buy 20 Bombardier CS100 aircraft
for $1.5 billion.
($1=$1.28 Canadian)
(Editing by W Simon and Peter Galloway)