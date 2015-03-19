CANADA STOCKS-TSX declines as Fed rally reversed, oil shares drop

* TSX down 88.31 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,873.93
* Seven of the 10 main index sectors decline
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gain, as investors
digested comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while shares of
energy producers dropped with oil prices.
The U.S. central bank took a step towards raising interest
rates on Wednesday by removing the word "patient" from its
policy statement. But its move to downgrade its economic growth
and inflation projections signaled to investors that a rate hike
might not happen until later in the year, and that spurred a
stock market rally on Wednesday.
The market curbed its enthusiasm on Thursday, with the drop
on the Toronto stock market's benchmark TSX index following
gains in each of the three previous sessions. The index is up
about 2 percent so far this year.
"Investors are going over (the Fed's) words with a
fine-tooth comb," said Adrian Mastracci, portfolio manager at
KCM Wealth Management, who said he expects a lot market
choppiness this year.
"The volatility does present some opportunities," he said,
noting that energy shares were looking more attractive after
being sold off as oil prices have dropped.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 88.31 points, or 0.59 percent, at
14,873.93. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
Shares of banks and insurers fell. Toronto-Dominion Bank
was down 0.7 percent at C$53.64, and Sun Life Financial
Inc lost 0.2 percent to C$40.11.
In the energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
fell 2.7 percent to C$36.72, and Suncor Energy Inc
dropped 1.5 percent to C$35.41.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Editing by Grant McCool; and Peter Galloway)