CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with resource stocks as commodity prices gain

* TSX up 35.34 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,116.60
* Six of 10 main index sectors decline
* Canadian Natural, Suncor are among most influential
gainers
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index rose
higher on Wednesday as a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel gains in
commodity prices, pushing up shares in the energy and
gold-mining sectors.
Recent weakness in the U.S. dollar, which has been under
pressure since the Federal Reserve released comments on its
outlook for interest rates last week, has provided a boost to
commodity prices. On Wednesday, the price of oil jumped 2
percent and the bullion price gained 0.5 percent.
The benchmark TSX, heavily weighted in natural resource
stocks, was up for a fourth straight session and has gained
about 3.3 percent since the start of the year.
"The energy sector is coming back in favor, the gold group
is coming back in favor," said Ian Nakamoto, director of
research at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier. "There's a little
less pessimism towards those sectors."
"It's tough to see the sentiment getting worse," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 35.34 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,116.60.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Shares of energy producers climbed about 1 percent. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd advanced 1.2 percent to C$38.39,
and Suncor Energy Inc added 0.8 percent to C$36.24.
The gold-mining sector gained 1.1 percent. Barrick Gold Corp
rose 1.6 percent to C$14.44, and Goldcorp Inc
was up 0.5 percent at C$24.44.
(Editing by W Simon)