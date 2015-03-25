CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1 pct, energy is only rising sector

* TSX ends down 151.89 points, or 1.01 percent, at 14,929.37
* Nine of 10 main index sectors decline
* Canadian Natural, Suncor are among most influential
gainers
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index fell
1 percent on Wednesday, with heavyweight banks and insurers
weighing, while a bounce in oil prices helped some of the
country's biggest oil and gas producers.
The overall slip was less severe than that seen in the
United States, as investors fretted about economic data in
Canada's largest trading partner.
"The trend in the last couple of days has been a
reassessment of the short-term growth prospects out of the
States," said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating
officer at RKH Investments.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 151.89 points, or 1.01 percent, at
14,929.37. Of the 10 main sectors, only energy avoided a fall.
"The energy sector is coming back in favor," said Ian
Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall &
MacTier. "There's a little less pessimism."
Oil gained 3 percent as a weak U.S. dollar, fighting in
Yemen and speculative buying boosted prices.
Hutcheon said Canadian producers with solid balance sheets
and prudent plans were finding some favor. He cited as examples
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 1.5
percent to C$38.48, and Suncor Energy Inc, which added
0.5 percent to C$36.16.
"People are beginning to sense that the big blowout downside
to $20 or something may not happen," he said. "No one can pick
the bottom, but you start buying from time to time in energy."
Elsewhere, financial stocks fell 1.2 percent, industrials
lost 1.1 percent, and the materials group, which includes
miners, shed 1.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by John Tilak; Editing by W Simon)