版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX up early as resources stocks gain

TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strength in the energy and mining sectors as oil and gold prices surged on Middle Eastern violence.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.01 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,982.38. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐