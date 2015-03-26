CANADA STOCKS-TSX up early as resources stocks gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strength in the energy and mining sectors as oil and gold prices surged on Middle Eastern violence.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.01 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,982.38. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open on Friday as financial stocks led broad gains.
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.