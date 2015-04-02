CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as U.S. data, energy shares offer support

* TSX up 84.07 points, or 0.56 percent, at 15,026.62
* Nine of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Suncor, Canadian Natural drive gains
By John Tilak
TORONTO, April 2 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday as shares of energy producers held on to gains
despite falling oil prices, while most other major sectors were
lifted by positive U.S. economic data.
Oil prices dropped as Iran and world powers reached a
preliminary pact on Tehran's nuclear program. The agreement may
eventually lead to higher Iranian oil exports.
Data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits dropped last week, indicating strength
in the world's biggest economy.
The benchmark Canadian stock index, which fell in March,
ended the week higher. It is up about 2.5 percent so far this
year. The market is closed on Friday for the Good Friday
holiday.
"The volatility is there, the trend is still up," said Irwin
Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds. "The markets will
saw-tooth to higher levels."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 84.07 points, or 0.56 percent, at 15,026.62.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
The energy sector advanced 1.8 percent. Suncor Energy Inc
jumped 3.8 percent to C$38.65 and was the most
influential gainer on the index. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
added 0.6 percent to C$39.32.
Financial shares rose, with Royal Bank of Canada
climbing 0.7 percent to C$76.80, and Bank of Montreal
gaining 0.8 percent to C$76.40.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
