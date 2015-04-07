CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits one-month high as resources gain

* TSX up 149 points, or 0.99 percent, at 15,249.65
* Nine of the 10 main index sectors advance
By John Tilak
TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index
advanced to its highest in a month on Tuesday, lifted by
strength in its energy and mining sectors as oil, copper and
other commodities prices climbed.
The benchmark index recorded its fourth straight daily gain
as it benefited from recent strength in commodity prices,
including a 6 percent jump in U.S. crude oil in the
previous session.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve set to release minutes from
its latest policy meeting later this week, investors are hoping
that will provide insights into its interest-rate policy.
Market sentiment received a boost after Friday's weak U.S.
jobs report signaled a Fed rate hike is likely not imminent.
"Investors will be looking for any kind of discussion on the
timing an interest rate lift-off," said Colin Cieszynski, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets.
"The TSX has held up relatively well, and it's going through
a consolidation phase," he added. "Technically it is looking
strong here."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 149 points, or 0.99 percent, at 15,249.65. Nine
of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Shares of energy producers rose 1.5 percent as the U.S.
crude oil price extended gains. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
added 2.8 percent to C$41.39, and Suncor Energy Inc
was up 1.4 percent at C$39.26.
The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, climbed
0.4 percent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd rose 2 percent
to C$16.45, and Potash Corp gained 1.6 percent to
C$41.51.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)