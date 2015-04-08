CANADA STOCKS-Manulife deal helps TSX rise, but oil shares drop

* TSX up 44.68 points, or 0.29 percent, at 15,233.52
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index
extended a rally into a fifth session on Wednesday as Manulife
Financial Corp led major financial stocks higher after
signing an Asian distribution deal, while consumer names also
rose.
The gains were limited by a retreat among oil and gas
producers as the price of crude fell back.
Manulife shares gained 1.6 percent to C$21.89 after the
Canadian insurer signed a deal to pay $1.2 billion to
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for a 15-year
partnership to sell products through DBS's Asian branch network.
"The Manulife-DBS deal today adds a little bit to the growth
prospects for them," said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist
at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.
He added that the outlook for an interest-rate hike at some
point was positive for insurers, which have struggled for years
in a low-rate environment. "The fundamental tailwinds are at the
insurers' backs," he said.
Sun Life Financial Inc also gained, up 1 percent at
C$39.80, while some of the index's big banks contributed to the
overall rise, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.4 percent
at C$78.15.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 44.68 points, or 0.29 percent, at 15,233.52 in
morning trade.
With Saudi Arabia reporting record output and U.S. supply
surging, oil fell back from near 2015 highs, taking some of
Canada's biggest energy names down with it.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 1.9 percent to
C$40.23, Crescent Point Energy Corp fell 3.2 percent to
C$30.31, and Cenovus Energy Inc gave up 2.3 percent to
C$21.88.
Fehr said a recent runup in consumer discretionary and
staples sectors bodes well for a broader economic recovery.
"To see the consumer names rally domestically is I think a
good reflection of the fact that investors are starting to
identify some value there."
In the consumer groups, car parts maker Magna International
Inc gained 0.7 percent to C$67.21 and supermarket chain
Loblaw Cos Ltd added 0.8 percent to C$65.14.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
