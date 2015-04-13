CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, but move limited by falling miners

* TSX up 21.75 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,410.18

* Six of the index's 10 main group advance

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index rose moderately on Monday as gains in energy and financial stocks offset declines among mining firms, which were hurt as resource prices softened on weak Chinese trade data.

Stocks that were most influential on the index included Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 0.35 percent to C$79.88, and Enbridge Inc, which advanced 0.8 percent to C$63.83.

The overall financials group, the most heavily weighted sector on the index, climbed 0.1 percent, while the oil and gas sector climbed 0.2 percent.

"Energy stocks are a little bit better, but news is mixed on that front," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada.

Crude prices edged higher on a slowdown in U.S. drilling, but gains were limited by data that showed a drop in Chinese oil imports in March, while overall Chinese exports in the month were also sharply lower.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 percent at $52.03 per barrel, while Brent crude added 1.1 percent to $58.49.

At 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.75 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,410.18. Of the index's 10 main groups, six rose.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 146 to 90, for a 1.62-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index's materials group was down 0.3 percent as mining stocks were hurt as copper and other commodities prices fell on worries about Chinese demand. Gold prices retreated again as the U.S. dollar renewed its rally on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the coming months.

Gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,199, while copper prices declined 0.2 percent to $6,025.5.

Barrick Gold Corp shares fell 2.0 percent to C$15.63. First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 2.5 percent to C$15.745, while Teck Resources Ltd fell 2.8 percent to C$16.81.

News that Canadian gold miners Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc would merge in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion, sent Alamos up 5.6 percent to C$7.825 and AuRico up 6.6 percent to C$4.03.

"(The announcement) comes at a time when gold companies are suffering from the low gold prices ... That merger, to make it more into a midcap, is causing a fair amount trading today," Ing said.

($1=$1.26 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)