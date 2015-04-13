CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, but move limited by falling miners

* TSX up 21.75 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,410.18
* Six of the index's 10 main group advance
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index rose
moderately on Monday as gains in energy and financial stocks
offset declines among mining firms, which were hurt as resource
prices softened on weak Chinese trade data.
Stocks that were most influential on the index included
Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 0.35 percent to
C$79.88, and Enbridge Inc, which advanced 0.8 percent
to C$63.83.
The overall financials group, the most heavily weighted
sector on the index, climbed 0.1 percent, while the oil and gas
sector climbed 0.2 percent.
"Energy stocks are a little bit better, but news is mixed on
that front," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements
Canada.
Crude prices edged higher on a slowdown in U.S. drilling,
but gains were limited by data that showed a drop in Chinese oil
imports in March, while overall Chinese exports in the month
were also sharply lower.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 percent at $52.03 per
barrel, while Brent crude added 1.1 percent to
$58.49.
At 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.75 points, or 0.14
percent, at 15,410.18. Of the index's 10 main groups, six rose.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 146 to 90, for a
1.62-to-1 ratio on the upside.
The index's materials group was down 0.3 percent as mining
stocks were hurt as copper and other commodities prices fell on
worries about Chinese demand. Gold prices retreated again as the
U.S. dollar renewed its rally on expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates in the coming months.
Gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,199, while copper
prices declined 0.2 percent to $6,025.5.
Barrick Gold Corp shares fell 2.0 percent to
C$15.63. First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 2.5 percent to
C$15.745, while Teck Resources Ltd fell 2.8 percent to
C$16.81.
News that Canadian gold miners Alamos Gold Inc and
AuRico Gold Inc would merge in a deal valued at about
$1.5 billion, sent Alamos up 5.6 percent to C$7.825 and AuRico
up 6.6 percent to C$4.03.
"(The announcement) comes at a time when gold companies are
suffering from the low gold prices ... That merger, to make it
more into a midcap, is causing a fair amount trading today,"
Ing said.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)