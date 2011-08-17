CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on rising oil prices

Aug 17 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday as rising commodity prices boosts
investors' sentiment towards riskier assets.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose alongside oil prices and the
euro, indicating a shift to risky assets. [.N]
* Financial services stocks bore the brunt of selling as the
FTSEurofirst fell in response to proposals set out by French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
aimed at tackling the euro zone debt crisis. [.EU]
* Asian stocks were mixed, with Japanese shares falling,
dragged down mainly by hi-tech firms.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.81 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude rose to $110 a barrel after an industry report
showed a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. gasoline supplies
and upbeat economic data trumped concerns over the euro zone
debt crisis. [O/R]
* Gold edged higher for a third day , propelled by investor
unease over the fate of the euro zone after a Franco-German
summit yielded no lasting solution to the regional debt crisis
and riskier assets such as stocks eased. [GOL/]
* Copper rose on buying interest from Asia and arbitrage
trading, but gains were limited as fears of a slower economic
recovery, which may dent metals demand growth, dampened market
sentiment. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada Inc. ACa.TO: Canada's competition watchdog is
wrong in opposing a planned joint venture between Air Canada
and United Continental Holdings, Canada's biggest airline said.
[ID:nN1E77F1P5]
* TransCanada Corp. (TRP.TO): The pipeline and power company
has no firm commitments to ship gas on its proposed $40 billion
pipeline from Alaska's North Slope, despite 12 months of
negotiations and the demise of a rival project, an executive
with the company said on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E77F18C]
* Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO): The insurer and
investment Company said on Tuesday it had bought family-owned
tableware retailer William Ashley China for an undisclosed sum.
[ID:nN1E77F1UJ]
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA.TO): The maker of
factory automation systems and solar energy equipment, posted a
higher first-quarter profit, helped by strong demand from life
sciences and transportation industries. [ID:nL3E7JH1PR]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Calmena Energy Services Inc CEZ.TO rating cut to sector
perform from outperform at National Bank
* Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT (CSH_u.TO) price target cut
to C$9.25 from C$9.75 at CIBC
* Imperial Metals Corp (III.TO) price target cut to C$35
from C$36 at CIBC
* Retrocom Mid Market REIT RMM_u.TO price target cut to
C$6 from C$6.50 at CIBC
* San Gold Corp SGR.TO price target raised to C$4 from
C$3.60 at CIBC ($1= $0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar)