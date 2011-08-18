CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on global growth worry

Aug 18 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday as commodity prices declined on
heightened worries about sluggish global economic recovery,
prompting investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures sank as a gloomy forecast on
global growth and worries about the European debt crisis shook
up investors ahead of data on jobless claims and consumer
prices. [.N]
* European shares extended losses, with Germany's DAX
falling about 4 percent. [.EU]
* Japan's Nikkei fell for a second straight day and dropped
below the closely watched 9,000 line, hurt by the yen's
persistent strength and fears the United States might be
heading for another recession.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 1.02 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude fell to below $110, dropping from two-week
highs, with worries about euro zone debt problems and slower
global growth outlook pressing on prices. [O/R]
* Gold rallied back towards record highs above $1,800 an
ounce, driven by unease over the lack of a solution to the
European debt crisis and sluggish growth in the developed world
[GOL/]
* Copper prices sagged as the euro zone debt crisis and
worries about a slowdown in top consumer China reinforced
gloomy growth and demand prospects, while a higher dollar also
undermined sentiment. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO): The provider of
information and news to financial, legal and accounting
professionals bought Chicago-based crop forecaster Lanworth
Inc., expanding its commodity analytics group with a company
that was an early leader in the use of satellite imagery to
predict crop size. [ID:nN9E7IJ004]
* JDS Uniphase Corp. JDU.TO: The provider of broadband and
optical communication components forecast weak first-quarter
revenue on macro-economic challenges and inventory corrections
but said booking trends were encouraging. [ID:nL3E7JH3FA]
* WiLan (WIN.TO). The technology licensing company is making
an unsolicited all-cash offer to buy fellow patent company
Mosaid MSD.TO for about C$480 million. [ID:nN1E77G1WU]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA.TO) price target
cut to C$7.50 from c$8.50 at CIBC ($1= $0.99 Canadian)
