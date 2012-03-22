CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weak Chinese, euro data

March 22 Toronto's resource heavy index looked
set to open lower on Thursday, after weak Chinese and European
economic data rekindled concerns about slowing global growth.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after manufacturing data in
the euro zone and China increased worry about a slowing global
economy.
* European equity markets weakened for a fourth straight
session, heading for their longest downward run in four months
as weak economic data from China and Germany reignited concerns
about the strength of global demand.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.54 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil fell, and was set for its lowest close in
more than two weeks after weak Chinese and European
manufacturing data sparked fears slowing growth could dent
global energy demand.
* The price of gold fell by 1 percent to its lowest level
since mid-January, against a backdrop of a strengthening dollar,
soft consumer demand in Asia and weakening investor appetite for
the metal.
* Copper prices fell to a two-week low after shrinking
factory activity in top consumer China and worsening euro zone
purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) raised concerns about the
outlook for demand, with a weak euro adding pressure to prices.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Lululemon Athletica Inc. : The yogawear retailer
reported a surge in quarterly profit as sales in established
stores jumped 26 percent.
* Air Canada : The airline is obliged by law
to keep operations going at facilities that service its planes
in the Canadian cities of Winnipeg, Mississauga and Montreal,
Canadian Transport Minister Denis Lebel said on Wednesday.
Separately, the company said on Wednesday it has identified
"qualified and government approved" facilities in Canada and the
United States to replace Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, which has
performed much of Air Canada's heavy maintenance work.
* Surge Energy Inc. : The oil and gas company posted
much higher quarterly funds from operations, helped in part by
higher production and increased drilling activity at its Alberta
operations.
* Franco-Nevada Corp. : The royalty and metal
streaming company recorded a higher quarterly loss, hurt by
impairment charges at two mines.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Natural : National Bank Financial starts
with outperform
* Canadian Oil Sands : National Bank Financial starts
with sector perform
* Cenovus Energy Inc. : National Bank Financial
starts with sector perform
* Cineplex : National Bank Financial raises target
price to C$28 from C$27
* Legacy Oil + Gas Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$15.50 from C$16; National Bank Financial cuts price target to
C$16 from C$17
* Nevsun Resources Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$4.75 from C$5.50
* Partners Real Estate : CIBC cuts price target to
C$7.75 from C$8
* Raging River : National Bank Financial starts with
outperform
* Suncor Energy Inc. : National Bank Financial starts
with outperform