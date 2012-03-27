CANADA STOCKS-TSX may edge up after Bernanke comments

March 27 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to edge higher at Tuesday's opening, after the Federal Reserve
signaled it would keep supporting economic growth with loose
monetary policy, but concerns about the euro zone debt crisis
may limit gains.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures were little changed as investors
found little reason to keep pushing shares higher after comments
from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked a rally.
* European shares gained, with banks among the biggest movers
on reports of a stake sale at Royal Bank of Scotland, while
expectations of another round of monetary easing in the United
States also helped give support.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.05 percent in early trade.
* Oil held above $125 a barrel, boosted by supply concerns
amid tightening Western sanctions on Iran although expectations
for an increase in U.S. crude inventories dampened sentiment.
* Gold prices steadied around two-week highs after posting
their biggest one-day rise since late January in the previous
session, boosted by expectations that U.S. interest rates will
stay lower for longer and by gains in the euro.
* Copper was steady, as the dollar held near a one-month low
and world equities rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke signaled the United States' ultra-loose monetary policy
will continue.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Centerra Gold : The miner said it expects production
from its Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic to be lower than its
forecast as increased ice movement delays access to a high-grade
zone.
* Barrick Gold : The gold miner sees lower cash costs
at its Lumwana mine in Zambia in 2013 as mining at the copper
project moves out of the lower grade material in the Malundwe
pit and into the new Chimiwungo pit, CEO Aaron Regent said on
Monday.
* Enbridge Inc. : The company and Enterprise Products
Partners LP will more than double the capacity of the Seaway
Pipeline, easing a major oil glut in the United States that has
led to an unprecedented distortion in crude markets.
* WestFire Energy Ltd. : The oil and gas company
posted a five-fold rise in FFO as production from its Viking
areas increased.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : CIBC raises
target to C$17.50 from C$16.50
* Crown Point Ventures Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$3.10 from C$3; Canaccord Genuity maintains
rating speculative buy
* Genivar Inc. : CIBC raises price target to C$32
from C$30
* NAL Energy Corp. : CIBC cuts to sector performer
from sector outperformer; CIBC cuts price target to C$8.60 from
C$10.50
* Northern Property REIT : CIBC raises price target
to C$33 from C$32.50
* Research In Motion : Exane raises target by 11
percent to $17, neutral
* SNC Lavalin Group Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target to C$49 from C$58, rating buy; CIBC cuts price target to
C$52 from C$53