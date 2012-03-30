CANADA STOCKS-TSX may rise at open on commodity prices; RIM eyed

March 30 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open higher on Friday, buoyed by rising commodity prices and
reassuring measures to prevent the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis from flaring.
On the economic calendar, Canada will releases data on
economic growth by industry, and a small increase is expected.
Research in Motion will likely take center stage after the
BlackBerry maker posted its first loss in seven years and
launched a strategic review.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures were higher as bargain hunters
entered the market after a string of declines, putting equities
on track to record their strongest quarter in more than two
years.
* European share prices rose following a three-day drop, as
bargain hunters scooped up cyclical mining and auto shares after
a deal by euro zone finance ministers to boost the currency
bloc's firewall reassured investors.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.39 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose above $123 a barrel after three losing sessions
with support from a weaker dollar and expectations of tight
gasoline supplies in the United States, the world's largest oil
consumer.
* Gold prices rose as the dollar fell to a one-month low
against a basket of currencies, with the euro firming versus the
U.S. unit after finance ministers agreed to boost the euro
zone's debt crisis firewall to roughly 800 billion euros.
* Copper firmed slightly and was on track for an 11 percent
gain in the first quarter of the year, supported by a weaker
dollar and falling metal inventories in Asia, although fears
persisted of weak demand in top consumer China.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research In Motion : The company posted a net loss
and its first slump in BlackBerry shipments for its holiday
quarter since 2006, as its new CEO announced the initial steps
in a strategic overhaul and would not rule out an eventual sale
of the company.
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc. : The meat packer and baker
said it will open a facility in Puslinch, Ontario that will
operate as the company's prepared meats distribution hub for
central and eastern Canada.
* Royal Bank of Canada : The wealth manager is hiring
aggressively it seeks to expand its business in Asia and Latin
America as well as more established markets such as the United
States and Britain, executives said on Thursday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alterra Power Corp. : National Bank Financial
raises target to C$0.70 from C$0.65
* Artis REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target to
C$17 from C$15.75, rating buy
* Aura Minerals : National Bank Financial cuts target
to C$2 from C$2.30, outperform
* Dundee REIT : CIBC raises price target to C$39 from
C$37.50
* Research In Motion : Barclays cuts target to $10
from $12, rating equalweight; Credit Suisse cuts target to
$14.50 from $18, rating neutral
* Richelieu Hardware : NBF raises to outperform from
sector perform; NBF ups price target to C$35 from C$33