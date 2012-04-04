CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for lower open on Fed comments, weaker oil

April 4 Commodity prices are seen dragging
Toronto stocks lower at the open on Wednesday, after the Federal
Reserve toned down expectations for further stimulus, though
stronger-than-expected U.S. ADP employment data helped offset
some of the negative tone.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures slightly pared losses after ADP
employment data showed private sector employment grew by 209,000
jobs, just above Wall Street expectations.
* Europe's top shares fell as economic data out of Europe
fueled recession fears and flagging demand for Spanish
government bonds gave bearish investors the incentive to bank
recent profits.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.96 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices dipped towards $124 a barrel on worries demand
for crude could be curtailed after the U.S. central bank dashed
hopes of further economic stimulus and news Saudi Arabia would
likely keep output high in the event of a stock release.
* Gold prices fell 1 percent after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested a fresh round of
monetary stimulus was unlikely as the U.S. economy gradually
improves, and as the dollar strengthened.
* Copper fell for a second day, retreating from near
two-month highs, as the dollar rose and disappointment over the
U.S. Federal Reserve's retreat from another round of monetary
stimulus seeped through financial markets.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada : : Quebec's attorney general
said on Tuesday he had notified the airline of its legal
obligation to keep a maintenance center operating in the
province and would take legal action if he did not receive a
satisfactory response from the company.
* IGM Financial Inc. : The asset manager posted a 7
percent decline in assets under management at the end of March.
* Lake Shore Gold Corp. : The gold miner said it
halted production at its Timmins West mine in Ontario on Monday
and Tuesday following an accident that resulted in the death of
a worker.
* MDC Partners Inc. : The advertising holding
company raised its 2012 revenue outlook, as the company won new
businesses and formed a joint venture in Brazil.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Dollarama Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises target
to C$51 from C$47, rating buy
* Extorre Gold Mines : Macquarie cuts target to C$11
from C$11.50, rating outperform
* First Majestic Silver Corp. : CIBC cuts price
target to C$20 from C$21
* Linamar Corp. : CIBC raises price target to
C$24.50 from C$22
* Martinrea International Inc. : CIBC raises price
target to C$14 from C$12
* Russel Metals Inc. : CIBC raises price target to
C$25 from C$23