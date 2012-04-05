CANADA STOCKS-TSX may extend losses; strong jobs data supports

April 5 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open slightly lower, tracking global markets as debt crisis
worries crimped investor appetite for riskier assets, though
strong Canadian and U.S. jobs data provided some support
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a slightly
lower open.
* The Canadian dollar rose to a session high against its
U.S. counterpart on Thursday after domestic jobs data showed the
economy added far more jobs than expected in March, marking the
largest monthly job increase since September 2008.
* U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Thursday after
data showed initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in
nearly four years last week, indicating the domestic labor
market is improving.
* European shares fell, with concerns about Spain and its
ability to meet budget targets hitting the euro zone peripheral
indexes, while more losses were expected after the FTSEurofirst
300 index broke a support level.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.04 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose above $123 a barrel, bouncing from sharp falls in
the previous two sessions, on growing concerns over Iranian oil
supplies being disrupted due to Western sanctions.
* Gold inched higher after falling to a near three-month low
the previous day as weaker prices tempted some buyers, but gains
were capped by a stronger dollar and fading hopes for a fresh
round of monetary stimulus in the United States.
* Copper steadied following a 3 percent loss the prior
session, helped by consumer buying and stabilizing appetite for
risk, but any gain was expected to be limited ahead of the long
Easter weekend in U.S. and European markets.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Suncor Energy Inc : Production at Canada's biggest
oil sands projects, run by the company and Syncrude Canada Ltd,
tumbled in March after unscheduled outages of major processing
equipment.
Separately, Newfoundland's oil regulator laid three charges
against the oil company, on Wednesday related to a spill of
synthetic drilling fluids in 2011 from a Suncor rig operating in
the East Coast province's waters.
* Harry Winston Diamond Corp. : The company posted a
17 percent jump in quarterly profit, and said it would wait on
the release of a full life-of-mine plan for the Diavik diamond
project, following partner Rio Tinto's decision to review its
diamond business.
* Lake Shore Gold Corp. : The gold miner said it has
resumed operations at its Timmins West Mine in Ontario, and
reported a fall in its quarterly production.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* ARC Resources Ltd. : CIBC cuts to sector performer
from sector outperformer; CIBC cuts price target to C$25.50 from
C$30
* Baytex Energy Corp. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$61 from C$67
* Bonterra Energy Corp. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$59 from C$63.50
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. : CIBC cuts price
target to C$43 from C$46
* Eagle Energy Trust : CIBC cuts price target to
C$12.50 from C$14
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. : CIBC raises price
target to C$34.25 from C$32.50
* Petrobakken Energy Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target
to C$23 from C$24
* Teck Resources : Canaccord Genuity raises target
to C$48 from C$46; rating buy
* Uranium One : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$4 from C$3.50; rating buy