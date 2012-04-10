CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on weak China import data

April 10 Canada's resource heavy main stock
index looked set to open lower on Tuesday, as commodities
slipped on weaker Chinese import data, raising concerns about
the impact of slowing demand on a fragile global economy.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures edged up as S&P 500 futures found
support near their 50-day moving average following four days of
losses on the benchmark index.
* Shares in Europe's biggest companies fell, reacting to
poor U.S. jobs numbers released over the holiday weekend and
resurgent concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis ahead of
the U.S. corporate earnings season.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.06 percent in early trade.
* Oil slipped below $122 as soft Chinese import data raised
concerns about oil demand growth in the world's second-biggest
consumer.
* Gold steadied, surrendering earlier gains as a rally
sparked by expectations that a sluggish U.S. employment market
could fuel further monetary easing ran out of steam in the face
of a firming dollar and easing appetite for risk.
* Copper fell to its lowest in a month, pressured by soft
Chinese copper import figures and a bearish wider economic
backdrop after Friday's disappointing U.S. employment data sent
share prices lower.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Augusta Resource Corp. : The company said it
received a key environment permit for its fully owned Rosemont
copper project in Arizona.
* Rio Verde Minerals Development Corp. : The company
said it got a trial mining permit for its Fosfatar phosphate
project in Brazil.
* Vero Energy Inc. : The oil and natural gas
producer raised its 2012 production forecast as output from the
Cardium assets in Alberta increased in the first quarter, helped
by higher number of wells drilled.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management Ltd. : RBC cuts price target to
C$17 from C$18, rating outperform
* Canadian National Railway : Barclays raises price
target to C$82 from C$81
* Great West Lifeco : Barclays raises price target
to C$25 from C$23
* Sun Life Financial : Barclays raises price target
to C$20 from C$19