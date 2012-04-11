CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher after housing data

April 11 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open higher on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected Canadian
housing data gave investors a reason to be optimistic after
shares dropped to their lowest point of the year in the previous
session.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures bounced back after five days of
losses on the S&P 500 that brought the benchmark index down more
than 4 percent.
* European shares extended their advance in late morning
trade as bargain hunters moved in after steep losses in the
previous session, and with some taking a more positive view of
the latest Italian debt auction.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.14 percent in early trade.
* Oil edged higher to around $120 a barrel, after falling to
its lowest in almost two months, supported by increased investor
appetite for riskier assets that also led to gains in equities
and the euro.
* Gold steadied, following four straight days of rallies, as
the intensifying euro zone debt crisis threatened to undermine
the euro and offset any potential safe-haven demand for the
metal.
* Copper steadied from four percent losses the prior session,
holding near the $8,000 mark as twin concerns of slowing U.S.
and Chinese growth curbed demand expectations for the metal, but
consumer buying cushioned losses.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Dollarama Inc. : The dollar-store chain reported
higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong holiday season
sales, and also raised its quarterly dividend.
* Timmins Gold Corp. : The miner's first-quarter
production rose 17 percent and the company said it expects
output to rise in the second quarter as well.
* PetroBakken Energy Ltd : The oil firm reported
higher average production for the first quarter and reiterated
its capital budget for this year at C$875 million.
* Viterra : Australia's competition regulator, ACCC
has halted a proposal by the grain handler to auction port
capacity after similar auctions in other parts of the country
have exposed problems allocating capacity despite a bumper
harvest.
* WiLAN Inc. : The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
has confirmed the validity of the company's patent for V-chip
technology, which enables objectionable television content to be
blocked, the company said on Tuesday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AG Growth International : CIBC raises price target
to C$40 from C$36.50
* Canadian Pacific Railway : NBF raises to sector
perform from underperform; National Bank Financial raises target
to C$74 from C$72
* Cequence Energy : CIBC initiates coverage with
sector performer rating
* CI Financial Corp. : Barclays ups target to C$23
from C$22, rating equal weight
* IGM Financial : Barclays raises target to C$47 from
C$45, rating under weight
* Inmet Mining : RBC cuts price target to C$80 from
C$85; rating outperform
* Twin Butte Energy : CIBC initiates coverage with
sector outperformer rating
* Vicwest Inc. : CIBC raises price target to C$15
from C$14
* Whitecap Resources : CIBC initiates coverage with
sector outperformer rating