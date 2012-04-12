CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher in cautious trade

April 12 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to edge higher at the open on Thursday in cautious trade, with
concern about Europe's debt crisis rising after Italy's
three-year borrowing costs rose more than a percentage point.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures pared gains after data showed new
claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose to their
highest level since January, heightening worry about a stalled
labor market recovery.
* Europe's top shares were lower by midday with banks paring
gains as a sharp rise in Italy's borrowing costs provided a
further sign markets are not convinced that Europe is on top of
its debt problems.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.18 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil steadied around $120 per barrel, supported
by a weaker dollar and hopes of faster economic growth, despite
news of higher oil production by Saudi Arabia and a fairly
bearish report from the IEA energy advisory body.
* Gold eased for a second day in a row, but was still set
for its largest weekly gain in six weeks, thanks to the toll the
re-emergence of the euro zone debt crisis has taken on investor
risk appetite.
* Copper rose about 1 percent as risk appetite improved and
the euro strengthened after a European Central Bank official
suggested the bank was ready to purchase more debt, easing some
worries about a debt crisis affecting the euro zone.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Cogeco Cable Inc. : The main unit of media and
telecom company posted a lower second-quarter profit from
continuing operations, hurt in part by an increase in
depreciation and amortization costs.
* TransCanada Corp. : The Nebraska Legislature
approved a bill on Wednesday that would provide support for an
expected new route for the pipeline company's Canada-to-Texas
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline that would bypass an
environmentally sensitive region in the state.
* Centamin Plc. : The Egypt-focused miner said gold
production at its flagship mine in Egypt was marginally below
its estimates despite a strike in the first
quarter.
* Talison Lithium : The lithium producer's
third-quarter sales rose 15 percent, helped by higher output.
* Lundin Mining : The miner said it entered into an
option agreement with the owners of the Touro copper project in
northern Spain, enabling it to buy an 80 percent stake in the
project for 60 million euros.
* Taseko Mines : The miner said copper production at
its Gibraltar mine fell 6 percent sequentially, as mill
throughput was hit by bad weather and the company had to process
ore from harder-than-average parts of the granite pit.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canexus Corp. : CIBC raises price target to C$9
from C$8.50
* Dollarama Inc. : Barclays raises target to C$55
from C$49, rating overweight; CIBC raises price target to C$59
from C$48
* Iona Energy : NBF resumes coverage with outperform,
target price C$1.25
* Premier Gold Mines : CIBC starts with sector
performer rating, C$7.50 price target