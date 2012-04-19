CANADA STOCKS-TSX may rise after solid Spanish auction

April 19 Toronto's resource heavy main stock
index looked set to open higher on Thursday after a
better-than-expected Spanish auction eased concerns about
Europe's debt crisis and boosted appetite for riskier assets.
But the news was partly offset by a report showing new U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last
week.
TOP STORIES
* France and Spain sold all the bonds they wanted at
auction, though for Spain the cost was rising yields, indicating
growing concerns the government will not be able to tame its
deficit.
* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell less than
expected last week, according to a government report on Thursday
that could dampen hopes of a pick-up in job creation in April
after March's slowdown.
* African Barrick Gold, a unit of Barrick Gold Corp
reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly output, partly due to
lower ore quality at its Buzwagi mine in Tanzania, prompting
fears that the company might hit the low end of its full-year
production outlook.
* Bank of America Corp reported a drop in first-quarter
profits as the second-largest U.S. bank took accounting charges
related to its debt.
* Human Genome Sciences Inc said it had rejected an
unsolicited bid worth around $2.6 billion from long-time partner
GlaxoSmithKline, marking a new takeover battle in a drugs sector
that has been swept by M&A recently.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.45 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.25 percent
* European shares, traded flat
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index :299.03; down
0.04 percent
* Gold Futures : $1632; fell -0.41 percent
* US Crude : $102.66; fell -0.01 percent
* Brent Crude : $118.56; rose 0.5 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8007.75; fell -0.35 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Fibrek Inc. : The Supreme Court of Canada on
Wednesday blocked the specialty pulp maker's private placement
to Mercer International Inc, another setback to the
companies' planned merger.
* Aastra Technologies Ltd. : The business
communications company posted a jump in quarterly profit on
lower research and development costs.
* Golden Star Resources : The company said its
first-quarter gold production missed its own forecast due to
unscheduled maintenance at its sulfide plant in Ghana. It
produced 77,725 ounces of gold, lagging its estimate of 79,000
ounces. Cash costs rose to $1,120 per ounce from $980 per ounce
a year ago.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche Tard : CIBC raises price
target to C$43 from C$33; Canaccord raises price target to C$44
from C$36.50
* ARC Resources Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$25 from C$28
* Baytex Energy Corp. : NBF raises price target to
C$58 from C$56, rating outperform
* Bonavista Energy : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$22 from C$26
* Celtic :Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to
C$33.50 from C$40
* Crescent Point : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$46.50 from C$50.25
* Paramount Resources : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$35 from C$42.50
* Penn West Petroleum : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$23.50 from C$27.50
* Petrobakken Energy : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$23.25 from C$25.50
* Peyto Exploration & Development : Canaccord cuts
price target to C$20 from C$22
ON THE CALENDAR
* No Major Canadian economic data
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims,
existing home sales for March and business activity for April