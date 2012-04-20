CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on German Ifo survey

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
April 20 Toronto's main stock index pointed to a higher open on Friday, tracking U.S. and European counterparts, after the influential German Ifo survey showed a surprise improvement in German business sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Major emerging powers stood ready to pledge money to bolster the International Monetary Fund's crisis-fighting war chest, though Brazil was holding out for promises that their voting power at the global lender would increase.
* German business sentiment unexpectedly rose for the sixth month in a row in April in a sign that Europe's largest economy continues to outpace peers and shrug off persistent worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which is fighting a proxy battle with its biggest shareholder, said that first-quarter profits more than quadrupled and that a key efficiency measure strengthened.
* General Electric Co reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations, helped by strong sales of jet engines and energy equipment, as well as profit growth at its finance arm.
* Encana Corp said Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp will buy a royalty interest in its southern Alberta natural gas field for C$602 million ($606.2 million) as depressed dry gas prices force the company to cut spending or look for partners.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.30 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.35 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 300.05; rose 0.25 percent
* Gold Futures : $1644.6; rose 0.24 percent
* US Crude : $102.91; rose 0.63 percent
* Brent Crude : $118.91; rose 0.77 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8081.25; rose 0.01 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* SNC-Lavalin Group : Candu Energy, a unit of SNC-Lavalin, is in talks with the Turkish government to build a nuclear power plant with a 3,000 megawatt installed capacity on the Black Sea coast, the company's vice president told Reuters.
* Air Canada : The airline and its pilots' body have agreed to a 10-day negotiation period to re-start talks which ended in a strike last week.
* TransCanada Corp. : The pipeline company has presented Nebraska officials with a report on alternative routes for the proposed $7 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline that would avoid ecologically sensitive areas, the state environment office said on Thursday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Birchcliff Energy : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with sector perform
* Valeura Energy Inc. : Jennings Capital cuts price target to C$8 from C$9
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes inflation and leading indicators
* Major U.S. data include ECRI weekly index
