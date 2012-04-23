CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as euro zone tensions weigh

April 23 Canada's resource heavy main stock
index looked set to open lower on Monday, with commodity prices
falling as political tension in France and the Netherlands
raised concerns over euro zone's commitment to tackle its
ongoing debt crisis.
Weak economic data from Germany and China weighed further on
the sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster
pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will stay in
recession at least until the second half of the year.
* The gloomier view came as the Dutch government, a close
ally to Germany in calling for tougher austerity measures to
fight the crisis, was preparing to resign because of a crisis
over budget cuts, according to two broadcasters.
* Investors were also absorbing the implications of the
victory in the first round of France's presidential poll of the
Socialist Francois Hollande, who has promised to renegotiate a
European budget pact.
* China's factories stabilised in April as output ticked
higher, new business rose from multi-month lows and export
orders perked up, though not sufficiently for a private sector
survey of purchasing managers to flag a return to expansionary
territory.
* Swiss food group Nestle is to buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's
infant nutrition business for $11.85 billion, beating out French
rival Danone in the battle for dominance of baby food in
fast-growing emerging markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.90 percent
* U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open for equities on
Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, the
Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 falling 0.8 to 0.9
percent.
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 299.64; was
down 0.52 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,629; fell -0.80 percent
* US Crude : $102.95; fell -0.90 percent
* Brent Crude : $117.79; fell -0.81 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8,026.75; fell -2.02 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Royal Bank of Canada : The wealth-manager expects
to double the number of wealth management employees in its Dubai
office in the near future, and is open to opportunities for
acquisitions, a senior executive said on Sunday.
* Jean Coutu Group Inc. : The drugstore chain said
on Friday it sold 56 million shares of the 234.4 million it held
in Rite Aid Corp, or nearly a quarter of its stake at an average
price of $1.51 per share.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* ATS Automation : CIBC downgrades to sector
underperformer from sector performer
* Boralex : CIBC cuts price target to C$10.50 from
C$12
* Brookfield Renewable Energy : CIBC raises price
target to C$28 from C$26.75
* Canadian Pacific Railway : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$92 from C$89; Jefferies raises price target to
C$79 from C$72
* Great West Lifeco Inc. : National Bank Financial
raises to outperform; NBF says co is top pick in Canadian life
insurance sector
* Innergex Renewable : CIBC downgrades to sector
performer from sector outperformer
* Northland Power : CIBC raises price target to
C$17.50 from C$16.50
* Westport Innovations : CIBC raises to sector
performer from sector underperformer
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade