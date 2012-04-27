CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as commodities weigh

April 27 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday as commodity prices fell and fears over the
health of the European economy intensified.
With no Canadian economic data on the calendar, investors
might take cues from the first estimate of U.S. first-quarter
gross domestic product. The data is expected to show that the
world's largest economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual rate during
the first three months of the year, according to a Reuters poll.
TOP STORIES
* Iamgold Corp agreed to buy Trelawney Mining and
Exploration Inc for C$585.3 million in cash, to get
access to the Cote Lake gold deposit in northern Ontario.
* Italy's borrowing costs rose to 5.84 percent at a benchmark
10-year bond auction on Friday, their highest level since
January, after a credit ratings cut for Spain overnight added to
markets' concerns about the debt of weaker euro zone countries.
* Imax Corp posted a net profit for the first
quarter on a slew of blockbuster releases, as the Canadian
company continued to expand its global footprint.
* Procter & Gamble Co lowered its profit expectations for the
year on Friday as it works on its new restructuring plan and
continues to feel some pressure from higher commodity costs.
* Canadian gold miner Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd
reported a 73 percent increase in its quarterly profit on
Thursday, driven largely by gains in the price of bullion.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.12 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.09 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 303.02; fell
-0.09 percent
* Gold Futures : $1654.8; fell -0.29 percent
* US Crude : $104.44; fell -0.11 percent
* Brent Crude : $119.84; fell -0.07 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8370; rose 0.6 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. : Oil and gas company
BPZ Resources Inc said it formed a joint venture with the
company to develop and explore an offshore block in Peru.
* Air Canada : The airline warned on
Thursday that its first-quarter results would be hurt by a C$120
million charge related to the creditor protection filing of its
former maintenance unit Aveos.
* Inmet Mining Corp. : The base metal miner reported
a 62 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday as higher
copper production outweighed a drop in zinc output and lower
metal prices.
* NiMin Energy Corp. : The oil and gas explorer said
it would sell its assets in the San Joaquin Basin to Southern
San Joaquin Production LLC for about $27 million in cash.
* Progressive Waste Solutions : The company's
quarterly profit fell, hurt by lower recycled fiber prices. Net
income fell to $22.1 million, or 19 cents per share, from $23
million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises to
C$6.50 from C$5.25, rating buy
* Exco Technologies : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$6.25 from C$5.75
* Intact Financial : NBF cuts price target to C$70
from C$71
* Linamar : CIBC raises price target to C$25 from
C$24.50, rating sector performer
* Lundin Mining : Canaccord Genuity ups price target
to C$6.50 from C$6, rating buy
* Shoppers Drug Mart : CIBC raises price target to
C$44 from C$43
* TransAlta : NBF cuts price target to C$16.50 from
C$19, rating underperform; CIBC cuts price target to C$17.50
from C$21;rating sector underperformer
* TransForce : NBF raises to outperform from sector
perform; NBF raises price target to C$22 from C$19.50
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes Real GDP and Core PCE