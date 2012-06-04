CANADA STOCKS-TSX may rise at open on hopes for action in Europe

June 4 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Monday, as investors turned hopeful that European
policymakers are closer to taking action to counter worries
about slowing growth and the region's debt crisis.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone factory prices were unexpectedly stable in April
from March, marking the fourth straight month of weakening
inflation pressures and offering the European Central Bank some
space to cut interest rates as the continent's economy slumps.
* When Jean-Claude Trichet called last June for the creation
of a European finance ministry with power over national budgets,
the idea seemed fanciful, a distant dream that would take years
or even decades to realise, if it ever came to be.
* BP will press ahead and sell a stake in its Russian
venture, a source close to the company said, despite a threat by
its billionaire partners to block a deal that could pave the way
for the Kremlin to cement its dominance over the country's vast
energy sector.
* Canada's biggest telecommunications company, BCE Inc
, has joined with a group of private equity fund
managers to buy data center company Q9 Networks Inc for C$1.1
billion ($1.06 billion), BCE said on Saturday.
* Excellon Resources Inc said Chief Executive
Jeremy Wyeth resigned from the company to pursue other
interests.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.02 percent and 0.3 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 266.99; was
unchanged 0.49 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,621.3; rose 0.05 percent
* US Crude : $82.41; fell 0.99 percent
* Brent Crude : $97; fell 1.45 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,361.2; fell -1.14 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bank of Montreal : CIBC cut price target to C$59
from C$61 and said the Canadian bank's second-quarter results
were "good enough", but not great.
* National Bank of Canada : CIBC cut price target to
C$81 from C$83 said the company's quarterly results were "good
enough", but not great
* Capstone Infrastructure : Canaccord Genuity raised
target to C$4.75 from C$4.50 on the back of reduced refinancing
risk
* Veresen : National Bank Financial ups to
outperform from sector perform on valuation
* Inter Pipeline : National Bank Financial ups to
outperform from sector perform on valuation
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for
release
* Major U.S. events and data includes factory orders,
durable goods, ISM New York Index and employment trends