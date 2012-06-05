CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, G7 and Bank of Canada eyed

June 5 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday as investors await the outcome of
emergency G7 finance chiefs' discussions and the Bank of
Canada's rate decision.
TOP STORIES
* Germany is likely to come under severe pressure to do more
to stimulate growth and help the euro zone on a conference call
between finance ministers of the world's major economies on
Tuesday, a senior G7 source told Reuters.
* The Bank of Canada may signal that it is more reluctant to
raise interest rates than it was seven weeks ago, without
completely reversing its message that Canadians must prepare for
higher borrowing costs down the road.
* Spain said credit markets were closing to the euro zone's
fourth biggest economy as finance chiefs of the Group of Seven
major economies were to hold emergency talks on the currency
bloc's worsening debt crisis.
* Russian state firm Rosneft has hired a former TNK-BP
executive to run its refining and marketing businesses, sources
close to the companies said, bolstering a management team as BP
pursues the sale of a stake in the country's No.3 oil producer.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.28 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.24-0.38 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 269.84; fell
0.06 percent
* Gold Futures : $1617.7; rose 0.34 percent
* US Crude : $83.67; fell 0.37 percent
* Brent Crude : $98.14; fell 0.72 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7361.2; fell 1.14 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Cable manufacturer Belden Inc said it agreed to acquire
Canadian broadcast equipment maker Miranda Technologies Inc
in a deal valued at about C$372 million ($357.31
million).
* Westport Innovations. : Earth-moving equipment
maker Caterpillar Inc will tie up with Westport Innovations
to develop natural gas-powered engines for mining
trucks and locomotives to take advantage of low prices for the
fuel.
* Crocotta Energy Inc. : The oil and natural gas
company expects its second-quarter output to more than double on
higher drilling at Alberta and British Columbia, which could
help the company exceed its full-year production outlook.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : The railroad said Paul
Haggis has been elected chairman, three weeks after a bitter
proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman
led to top level resignations at the company.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Rainy River Resources : CIBC cuts price target to
C$8 from C$11 to reflect revised estimates for project
development and financing of the RRGP project, rating sector
performer
* Blackpearl Resources Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts
price target to C$6.50 from C$6.75 to reflect the recent
weakness in oil prices; rating buy
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits and
Bank of Canada rate decision
* Major U.S. events and data includes ISM Non-manufacturing