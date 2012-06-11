CANADA STOCKS-TSX to open higher on Spain bank aid

June 11 Toronto's main stock index appeared
headed for a higher open on Monday, tracking global markets and
rising commodity prices, after a rescue package for Spain's
banking sector eased recent tensions over the country's debt
crisis.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks
and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs
once independent audits report in just over a week.
* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has taken a 5.5
percent stake in Canada's Ivanhoe Mines valued at $426 million,
increasing its bet on resources firms.
* Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd plugged
and abandoned the Candralila-1 well in western Indonesia without
reaching the target depth of 1,875 meters due to mechanical
problems.
* Indonesia has granted permission to Freeport McMoRan Copper
& Gold Inc to export unprocessed ore, after the government
imposed new rules on mining exports, the company said.
* U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp has offered to
sell assets to secure EU regulatory approval for its $16.5
billion takeover of U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich, a
person familiar with the matter said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.65 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.3-0.4 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 274.15; rose
0.47 percent
* Gold Futures : $1590.4; rose 0.02 percent
* US Crude : $84.89; rose 0.94 percent
* Brent Crude : $100.32; rose 0.85 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7413; rose 1.62 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Athabasca Oil : National Bank Financial starts with
outperform and price target of C$17, sees near-term production
and cash flow growth from company's aggressive development plans
for the Deep Basin
* Avalon Rare Metals : CIBC cuts price target to
C$5.40 from C$7.90 on the back of declining prices of rare earth
metals
* Cott Corp : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from
sector performer citing softening in resin prices and higher
sales prospects from energy drinks
* Enbridge Inc : National Bank Financial resumes
coverage with outperform rating and says company's proceeds from
its recent public offering will provide enough capital for its
five-year growth program
* Research In Motion : Berenberg Bank cuts price
target to $7 from $11 on increasing competition in the U.S.
market and service revenue concerns
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data due to be released