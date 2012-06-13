CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, all eyes on euro zone

June 13 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking its European and U.S.
counterparts, as euro zone worries intensified ahead of the
weekend Greek elections and as an influential Chinese government
adviser hinted at growth slowdown in the region.
TOP STORIES
* Greeks pulled their cash out of the banks and stocked up
with food ahead of a cliffhanger election on Sunday that many
fear will result in the country being forced out of the euro.
* Italy must implement the reforms set out by Prime Minister
Mario Monti to avoid becoming the next victim of euro zone
contagion after the bailout for Spain's banks, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an Italian daily.
* China's annual economic growth could fall below 7 percent
in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June, an
influential government adviser was quoted as saying.
* Dollarama Inc, a Canadian dollar-store operator,
reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by
improvement in sales and operating margins, and announced a plan
to buy back some of its shares.
* Enerplus Corp. : The oil and gas producer said on
Tuesday it will cut its monthly dividend by half as it looks to
cope with weak commodity prices.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.23 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.2 to 0.3 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 270.5; fell
0.13 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,612.5; fell 0.01 percent
* US Crude : $83.09; fell 0.28 percent
* Brent Crude : $97.58; rose 0.45 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,428.5; rose 0.45 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Enerplus Corp : National Bank Financial raises to
outperform from sector perform on valuation and a more positive
financial outlook
* Kirkland Lake Gold Inc : CIBC cuts price target to
C$22 from C$24 on valuation
* Osisko Mining Corp : CIBC cuts price target to
C$13.50 from C$15.50 to reflect ongoing commissioning issues
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales, producer
prices and Business Inventories